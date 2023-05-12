Man stabs three female members of family in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand: Police

A man allegedly killed three female members of his family in a fit of rage in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Friday morning, a police official said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot along with his wife. (Getty file image)

The incident took place in Bursham village near Gangolihat block which is around 60km from Pithoragarh district at about 5am, the official said.

After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot along with his wife.

According to police, the accused entered into a heated exchange with some of the family members.

In a fit of rage, he took out a sharp edged weapon and murdered his aunt, cousin and another cousin’s wife.

Mahesh Chandra Joshi, circle officer (CO) of police, Pithoragarh said, “A man killed three women relatives on Friday morning in Gangolihat area of the district in the morning on Friday and fled from the spot.”

“We have deployed police teams on all routes to nab the accused”, the CO said.