Mucormycosis cases in U'khand climb to 365; 21 new cases sees in Dehradun

Dehradun reported 21 new cases of black fungus and six deaths on June 10, informed the state Health Department on Friday.

With this, the total number of black fungus patients in Dehradun district has gone up to 319, while the cumulative black fungus cases in Uttarakhand now stand at 356 with 56 deaths.

At least 220 patients are undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh. So far 31 patients have won the battle against black fungus.

Meanwhile, the Nainital High Court has directed the Central Government to provide an uninterrupted supply of life-saving medicines to Uttarakhand.

On June 10, the court also directed the state government to organise district-level vaccination for the weaker sections of the society, especially those who were deprived of vaccination due to a lack of ID cards.

The state government has been instructed to create a task force for the same.

The court had also directed the ministry to make the information regarding the availability of Black Fungus medicine public and ensure it reaches people.

Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection. People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other types of skin trauma, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from Covid-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this.

Looking at the rising cases of Mucormycosis or 'black fungus', the Union Health Ministry had last month said the availability of Amphotericin-B, the key drug to treat the deadly disease, is now being increased and the ministry is in touch with five additional manufacturers.

Several states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Telangana and Tamil Nadu have declared it a 'notifiable' disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, thereby making it mandatory to report every Mucormycosis case to the state government.