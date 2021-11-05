Nainital man upset at sister-in-law refusing to give money throws acid at her

HALDWANI: A 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly throwing acid at his sister-in-law after she refused to give him money for his daughter’s treatment a few days earlier, a Nainital police officer said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect has been identified by police as Phulwa Singh. His sister-in-law Lajwati, 42, is being treated for severe burns. It is not clear if she can see again.

Inspector Pramod Pathak, station house officer of Banbhoolpura in Nainital district’s Haldwani city said the incident took place on Wednesday night when the acid attack survivor, a labourer, went to see her son, Locket, because he was unwell.

The accused, who lives in the vicinity, also reached Lajwati’s son’s house in time to catch her at the gate. Phulwa Singh spoke with her for a bit and tried to get her to drink from the glass that he brought along. But she refused.

He did try to get her to drink from the glass again as he walked Lajwati to her house. But she wouldn’t relent since she wasn’t sure what he was giving her. “It was then that he threw the acid from the glass at her face and fled the spot leaving Lajwati screaming in pain,” said Pathak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Local residents took her to the hospital where she is being treated.

When her son Locket reached the hospital, she told him that a few days back, Phulwa Singh asked her for money for his daughter’s treatment who was down with jaundice. But she and her husband, Phulwa’s elder brother, refused. “He was angry with both of them since then and committed the ghastly act before being nabbed on Friday,” said Pathak.

A formal police complaint was lodged by her son the following day.

Phulwa Singh was produced before the local court which later sent him to jail, the police officer said.