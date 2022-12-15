Nepal authorities start removing debris near river Kali

Days after a stone-pelting incident took place at the Indo-Nepal border in the Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand, following a subsequent intervention by Indian authorities, Nepalese officials have started removing the debris deposited on their side of river Kali,officials in the know of matter said on Thursday.

The construction work on the embankment along the Indian side of the river had to be stopped on December 4, this year, after some Nepalese villagers hurled stones on Indian labourers involved in the construction work.

“ I have been informed by Dharchula sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) that Nepalese authorities have started removing debris from their side. Our side is also working towards it. We hope that in the next 20 days or more the whole debris would be removed from the Nepal side facilitating the construction of the embankment wall on our side”, said Pithoragarh district magistrate Reena Joshi.

She said, “The presence of debris has narrowed the river and created apprehensions of flooding”.

Dharchula SDM Divesh Shashi said after Nepal started the removal of debris, “we have also started removing the debris from our side in a major way. It will facilitate the building of embankment on our side without any apprehensions,” he said

He said the Indian side India is constructing a 785-metre embankment wall on the Kali river to protect Dharchula town from floods during monsoon months .”It will facilitate us to complete construction of the embankment wall. We have completed construction of around 320-metre of the embankment,” said executive engineer of the irrigation department at Dharchula Farhan Khalid.

“Nepal agreed to remove the debris and act against the miscreants after Pithoragarh DM Reena Joshi took strong objection of the incident in the meeting of officers from two countries held on December 6.” said Dharchula block pramukh Dhan Singh Dhami.