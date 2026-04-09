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NGT directs Uttarakhand to expedite report on carrying capacity of tracks on pilgrimage routes

NGT directs Uttarakhand to expedite report on carrying capacity of tracks on pilgrimage routes

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 05:07 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The National Green Tribunal has directed the Uttarakhand government to expedite submission of its report on the carrying capacity of the pilgrim tracks to Kedarnath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, Yamunotri and Gomukh.

NGT directs Uttarakhand to expedite report on carrying capacity of tracks on pilgrimage routes

The bench was hearing an execution application seeking implementation of the tribunal's February 2023 order which directed conducting a study of the carrying capacity of the tracks to these revered pilgrimage sites to prevent large-scale unregulated violation of environmental norms along the routes.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed the state authorities to prepare an action plan, including an assessment of the number of visitors, mules and vehicles, consistent with the carrying capacity of these ecologically sensitive areas.

The state government had informed the National Green Tribunal that the Wildlife Institute of India is preparing the carrying capacity report, which would be submitted by February 2026.

On April 7, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Afroz Ahmad noted that the state had submitted an affidavit dated April 2 regarding some key decisions taken in a meeting chaired by the chief secretary.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / NGT directs Uttarakhand to expedite report on carrying capacity of tracks on pilgrimage routes
Home / Cities / Dehradun / NGT directs Uttarakhand to expedite report on carrying capacity of tracks on pilgrimage routes
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