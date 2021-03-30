Covid-19: Now Uttarakhand makes negative RT-PCR test report must for visitors

People, especially from states where cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), are increasing will be required to produce a negative test report before they can enter Uttarakhand, chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat said on Tuesday. Amid the rising Covid-19 cases, Rawat also directed authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing and the vaccination drive to combat the pandemic in the state, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) said, according to news agency ANI.

Rawat added that all regions in Uttarakhand witnessing a sharp rise in cases should be designated as containment and micro-containment zones and special attention should be paid towards administering vaccine doses. With just two days left for the Kumbh Mela, the chief minister ordered that special campaigns for vaccination and RT-PCR testing should be organised at the bathing ghats in Haridwar.

The decisions were made in a review meeting attended by Rawat, state chief secretary Om Prakash and other officials.

Also Read| Vaccines are safe, stay away from WhatsApp university: Harsh Vardhan allays fear

Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar are the worst affected districts and are adding the maximum number of cases towards the hill state’s daily Covid-19 tally. A five-star hotel in Rishikesh has emerged as a new Covid-19 cluster. Seventy-six people in the Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa tested positive for the coronavirus disease and the hotel has been closed for three days, as per an order of the Tehri Garhwal administration.

The Dehradun district administration on Monday declared the Nehru Colony area of Dehradun city and the Gumaniwala area in Rishikesh as containment zones. District magistrate Ashish Kumar Srivastava told PTI on Monday that all commercial establishments in these two regions including shops, banks and offices would remain shut until further orders.

Uttarakhand has so far reported nearly 100,000 Covid-19 cases and 1711 related fatalities, according to the state health department’s bulletin. On Sunday, 366 cases were recorded which have been the highest since January 1.