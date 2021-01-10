NSG commandos to counter terror threat during Mahakumbh 2021

By Sandeep Rawat

In the wake of a terror threat, for the first time during Kumbh fair, elite counter-terrorism unit National Security Guards (NSG) commandos will be deployed in upcoming Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

In two phases, the NSG commandos will be arriving for Mahakumbh mela with the first team to reach by February end. The second team will land before the first Shahi Snaan (royal dip) of Maha Shivratri to be held on March 11.

Kumbh Mela Force had sought elite National Security Guards for Kumbh fair keeping in mind the sensitivity of the mega fair and terror threat and now the NSG has given a go-ahead for the deployment of two NSG teams, comprising 50 odd commandos in each of them.

Already a team led by the National Security Guard Team Commander Mukul Chaudhary last week visited Haridwar and met Mela Force officials to assess and finalise the deployment of elite commandos for the two-month-long fair.

According to Kumbh Mela Force Inspector General Sanjay Gunjiyal, the security aspect is of paramount importance for Kumbh fair and in this regard, central paramilitary forces and NSG commandos are being deployed.

“Central paramilitary forces and elite NSG commandos will be providing additional security cover in addition to Anti- Terrorist Squad, Special Task Force and Uttarakhand police. NSG deployment at sensitive and vital core mela zones will be done which will be finalized later according to the security scenario and requirements. Kumbh Force is preparing for the mega fair taking into consideration varied aspects and intelligence inputs,” said Kumbh Mela Force Inspector General Sanjay Gunjiyal.

Notably, already one thousand-odd Kumbh force personnel from Uttarakhand police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have arrived for Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, verification drive is being carried out in the district particularly in industrial areas, border villages with the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh and at sensitive clusters. A major focus is on those who hail from other states, living in rented accommodation and work as labourers and employees in industrial factories and slum clusters.

