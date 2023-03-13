Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
One dead after raft capsizes in Rishikesh

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2023 09:48 AM IST

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at the Golf Course stretch of the rapid in Ganga when the raft ferrying six tourists, including the victim, capsized

A 28-year-old woman from Haryana died on Sunday after the raft she was in overturned in the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Rafts on the Ganga in Rishikesh. (HT File Photo)

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at the Golf Course stretch of the rapid in Ganga when the raft ferrying six tourists, including the victim, capsized.

The victim was identified as Ambala resident Roopa Kumari.

Police said she did not make it despite being rescued by raft guide Sumit Bhandari.

“The tourist was sent to nearby AIIMS in Rishikesh where she was declared dead by the doctors. Her family members have been informed about the incident,” said Muni-ki-Reti police station house officer Ritesh Shah.

