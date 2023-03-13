One dead after raft capsizes in Rishikesh

A 28-year-old woman from Haryana died on Sunday after the raft she was in overturned in the Ganga in Rishikesh.

Rafts on the Ganga in Rishikesh. (HT File Photo)

According to the police officials, the incident occurred at the Golf Course stretch of the rapid in Ganga when the raft ferrying six tourists, including the victim, capsized.

The victim was identified as Ambala resident Roopa Kumari.

Police said she did not make it despite being rescued by raft guide Sumit Bhandari.

“The tourist was sent to nearby AIIMS in Rishikesh where she was declared dead by the doctors. Her family members have been informed about the incident,” said Muni-ki-Reti police station house officer Ritesh Shah.