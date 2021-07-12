Over 5k people arrive in Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, police ramps up border checking

With over 5,000 people arriving in Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri on Sunday, police have increased checking at borders to stop people from entering illegally into the district, officials said.

“On Monday, by evening, hundred-odd vehicles were sent back from the border who didn’t comply with the covid mandatory norms. We are politely urging pilgrims and tourists to ensure they get tested for Covid-19 as its mandatory requirement to enter Uttarakhand,” said SHO Shyampur Anil Chauhan.

An increase in the arrival of vehicular traffic is being witnessed for the past two weeks in Haridwar since Covid-19 curfew norms were relaxed and inter-state transport was allowed.

At Chidiyapur-Shyampur check post, on the border of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, on an average daily basis, 300-400 vehicles of pilgrims and tourists are arriving.

Additional barricades have been put and police personnel have been deployed at the border check posts.

According to Station House officer Shyampur Anil Chauhan, on Monday hundred-odd vehicles were sent back hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana for not having a negative RT-PCR report conducted within 72 hours of their arrival.

The administration has now also charted weekend specific traffic plans taking into account the past two weekend’s rush at Har Ki Pauri and the national highway stretch.