Police add names of two more seers in Haridwar hate speech case

The Haridwar police in its ongoing probe of the case against accused seers who allegedly delivered hate speeches against minorities during a three-day event in the city, have added names of two more seers in the case, said police on Sunday morning.

The two accused named in the case were Annapurna Maa and the general secretary of Hindu Mahasabha Dharamdas Maharaj, both hailing from Haridwar. The names were added in the case registered in Haridwar Kotwali police station on Thursday on charges of promoting enmity between communities under section 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (formerly Waseem Rizwi) and others. Only Rizwi was initially named in the case with police having said that it would add more names as the probe unfolds.

Station house officer of Haridwar Kotwali police station, Rakendra Kataith, while informing about the development said, “During the probe, police added the names of the above-mentioned seers after verifying the videos of the event which went viral.”

“With the addition of the two names, the total number of named accused in the case is now three. As the investigation progresses, identities of more accused would be ascertained and added in the case,” said Kathait.

State director general of police Ashok Kumar while assuring all possible legal action against the accused said, “Such events and hate speeches won’t be tolerated at all.”

“The police had already registered a case based on a complaint lodged by one Gulbahar Khan in which only Tyagi was named while others were unidentified. However, police will be adding more names to the case as the probe unfolds,” said Kumar.

The case under section 153 (a) of IPC was registered on Thursday night at Haridwar Kotwali police station after the videos of the three-day event named Dharma Sansad held from December 17-19, caused a massive furore on social media as the participating seers called for violence against minorities.

The case is being investigated by a sub-inspector rank police officer of Kotwali police station.

