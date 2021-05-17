Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Portals of Kedarnath temple open amid strict Covid-19 protocol
dehradun news

Portals of Kedarnath temple open amid strict Covid-19 protocol

The Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that the first Rudrabhishek Puja in Kedarnath Dham was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Chardham Yatra was temporarily suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.(Tirath Singh Rawat/Twitter)

The portals of Kedarnath shrine were reopened on Monday amidst strict Covid-19 protocol. Arrangements were made for the devotees to have online 'darshan'. Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat expressed happiness at the opening of the doors of Kedarnath Dham and wished for the well-being of the people.

"The Kedarnath shrine was reopened today at 5am with all the rituals. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to keep everyone healthy," tweeted Rawat.

The portals of the four famous shrines - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure. The portals of Badrinath temple will reopen on 'Brahmamuhurta' at 4.15am on May 18.

The Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said that the first Rudrabhishek Puja in Kedarnath Dham was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the worship, the doors of Lord Kedarnath Temple were opened. On this occasion, the shrine was decorated with 11 quintal flowers.

The late opening of the temples for pilgrims, along with restrictions such as the mandatory negative RT-PCR test report, a daily cap on the number of devotees visiting the shrines besides compliance with mask wearing and social distancing norms, had severely impacted the visit of pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the Chardham Yatra was temporarily suspended in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Uttarakhand said that only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed.

Uttarakhand has recorded 79,379 active Covid-19 cases and 4,426 people have died due to the infection so far.

