Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more

By Sandeep Rawat

Indian Railways will be deploying additional personnel and trains for the upcoming two-month-long Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar. For better passenger management and prompt action for any untoward situation, a dedicated Integrated Command Control Centre has also been set up at the railway station premise.

This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair with Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and Kumbh Mela Force special team to also coordinate with the Railways Kumbh Nodal officials from this command centre.

Equipped with advanced techniques, equipment and facilities, the command centre overlooks the whole railway station premise, the adjacent road and the bus station which is just three kilometres from the core mela zone of Har-Ki-Pauri.

According to senior DCM Rekha Sharma, the centre will be the core of management and monitoring activities during Kumbh fair which will see various sections of the railway department working in teams in coordination with Kumbh mela administration.

Also read: Farmers to march towards Parliament on Budget Day

The entire railway station premise has also been covered with CCTV set up which will be monitored round the clock from the Integrated Command Control Centre.

A new foot-over bridge has been constructed to link Purusharthi market with Nirmala Chawni at the Dehradun side of the railway station.

For the two-month-long fair, which is expected to see a turnout of around 10-50 lakh pilgrims and tourists, additional deployment of railway personnel will also be done.

As required, additional trains will be operated during the peak of Kumbh fair to ferry pilgrims from other parts of the country.

“As soon as Kumbh fair 2021 notification is issued by the Uttarakhand government, additional deployment of railway personnel will be done for Kumbh duty. Railways is well prepared to ferry passengers safely and conveniently during the Kumbh fair,” said NN Singh, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Moradabad division, Northern Railways.

Suburban Jwalapur railway station, located 4 kilometres from Haridwar city, has also been renovated and expanded for Kumbh fair along with Laksar and Motichur railway stations. A foot-over bridge, electronic display boards, new reservation counters, lighting, shades over passenger waiting lounge, security posts and basic amenities have been upgraded at these stations for the grand fair.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON