Railways to keep train speed low in Kumaon forests after death of 2 elephants

Train services were halted for around five hours after the elephant and her calf were killed on the Lalkuan-Kashipur route on August 18
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 26, 2021 05:14 PM IST
An elephant being shooed away towards forest from railway track of railway station in Haridwar in March this year. (HT file photo)

The railways will limit the speed of trains passing through forest areas in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon to 30 to 45 km per hour following a request from the Uttarakhand forest department for ensuring the protection of wild animals especially elephants crossing the railway tracks.

“Trains will now run within the speed limit fixed after the incident in which an elephant and its calf were killed after being hit by a speeding train on August 18. The speed limit will surely help in the protection of wildlife...” said Dhurb Singh Martolia, sub-divisional officer, Terai central forest division, Rudrapur. “If trains run within the speed limit, elephants can cross the track safely or loco pilots can reduce the speed or apply the brakes for the crossing of elephant conveniently.”

Train services were halted for around five hours after the elephant and her calf were killed on the Lalkuan-Kashipur route.

“Order for the speed limit for the trains in Kumaon has already been issued. Now we are implementing it,” said Rajendra Singh, a railway public relations officer.

At least seven elephants have been killed on railways tracks in the state since April 2017. In August 2018, the Uttarakhand high court directed the railway ministry to construct underpasses in the identified elephant corridors in the state. It added the speed of the trains should the lowest possible while they are passing through elephant corridors while expressing concern over the death of elephants on railway tracks.

The state has recorded a 29.9% increase in the number of elephants since 2015. Uttarakhand has 2,026 elephants as per a census held last year.

