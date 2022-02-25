Rape survivor from Nepal handed over to mother after DNA test
RUDRAPUR: A 19-year-old Nepalese woman, who was allegedly raped in 2018 and was living in a shelter home in Almora in Uttarakhand, has been handed over to her mother following a DNA test to ascertain her parentage as two families from Nepal had claimed her to be their daughter.
District probation officer Rajeev Nayan Tiwari said they conducted the test after getting permission from a court and handed over the woman to her mother on Thursday.
A distant relative, who had brought her to Kumaon when she was four or five, allegedly raped the woman in Nainital when she was 15. Police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. The woman was a minor at the time of the crime and Nainital’s Child Welfare Committee sent her to the shelter home in Almora.
Tiwari said since she was abducted when she was a child, she failed to recognise her real parents. “[We] approached the police and the court for conducting DNA tests...” He added that after getting the DNA report, they contacted the real parents through Maiti, a Nepalese NGO. “All legal and other formalities were carried out.”
Manju Upadhaya, who is in charge of the shelter home, said the NGO played a crucial role in the episode.
