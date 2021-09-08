Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Roorkee woman pushed into Ganga canal by married lover

31-year old Ajay Saini who runs a photography shop in Roorkee was arrested on Tuesday after the police recovered Ritu’s body from a Ganga canal, in which he had pushed her at Gangnahar area
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 11:48 AM IST
The Roorkee businessman told police that he was in an extramarital affair with Ritu for the last three years. (Getty Images/Vetta)

A married man with four children in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee town was arrested for allegedly killing a 27-year old woman he was dating after she started insisting on marriage, police said.

31-year old Ajay Saini who runs a photography shop was arrested on Tuesday after the police recovered Ritu’s body from a Ganga canal, in which he had pushed her at Gangnahar area.

Inspector Praveen Koshyari, station house officer of Gangnahar police station said, “On September 2, Ritu’s mother lodged a complaint against Saini, accusing him of abducting her daughter on September 1 night. Based on the complaint, police started a search to find her but failed.”

“After a couple of days, police found Ritu’s two-wheeler, mobile phone and Aadhar card abandoned in a colony near the Ganga canal in Gangnahar area. Based on that, police then detained Saini for questioning during which he confessed,” said Koshyari.

He later told police that he was in an extramarital affair with Ritu for the last three years.

“He also told us that she was a divorcee and was pressuring him to marry her for the last few weeks and fought with him a few days before she went missing. On the night of September 1, Saini went to her place to take his phone back when both of them had another argument in front of her family before Saini pacified her and took her to Ganga canal, where he later pushed her with an intention to kill her,” said Kosyari.

“Based on his confession, he was booked for murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and produced before the local court which sent him to jail,” said Koshyari.

