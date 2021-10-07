Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Kumaon for three-day event on Friday
dehradun news

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Kumaon for three-day event on Friday

The programme will be held on the premises of a private institute in Lamachaur area of Haldwani. Around 2,000 volunteers of the RSS are expected to attend the programme on the first day. Bhagwat will also chair meetings of state-level office-bearers during his stay in Uttarakhand.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected to arrive in Nainital district on Friday evening for a three-day event. (ANI PHOTO.)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 06:12 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Rashtriya Swayam Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will participate in the Sangh’s three-day programme (Toli Baithak) to be held in the Haldwani area of Nainital. He will arrive in the district on Friday evening. The office-bearers of Uttarakhand RSS unit will attend the programmes, said an a party functionary.

“Bhagwat will reach Haldwani on Friday evening by train. He will stay here for three days for ‘Toli Baithak’ and participate in various programmes. He will also address a gathering of families on the topic of family values, religious awareness, social harmony to be held on October 10,” said Sanjay Kumar, Sah Prant Pracharak of RRS in Haldwani.

The programme will be held on the premises of a private institute in Lamachaur area of Haldwani. Around 2,000 volunteers of the RSS are expected to attend the programme on the first day. He will also chair meetings of state-level office-bearers during his stay in the state.

“Only pass holders will be allowed to enter the venue. Common people can attend the family gathering programme. After the programme, Bhagwat will return to Delhi on Monday,” Kumar said.

He clarified that Bhagwat’s programme is related to the Sangh Parivar, and it has no political agenda. He denied that the RSS chief’s visit has anything to do with the forthcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

