Sukhu govt has vendetta agenda: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur lashed out at Congress-led state government, alleging that it is running the administration on the basis of "baseless and fabricated cases" driven purely by political vendetta against the BJP.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Thursday, Thakur said, “The present Congress government under CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has completed nearly three years in office, but what we have witnessed throughout this period is governance driven by political revenge. This culture of vendetta began on day one and continues even after three years.”

“In my long legislative experience, I have seen that cases filed out of political animosity never reach any logical conclusion. Instead, they only vitiate the atmosphere. Governments should focus on development, not on spending day and night thinking about whom to frame next,” he said.

He cited multiple examples, alleging harassment of BJP leaders and their families, including cases against Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, former MLA Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Devender Bhutto, and others.

“In Ashish Sharma’s case, seven cases were filed against his family members. Despite the matter being related to mining, no notices were issued to concerned officers or the mining department. Ultimately, he got bail from the Supreme Court,” said Thakur while alleging that former Congress leaders who later joined the BJP were similarly targeted.

“In my own assembly constituency, nearly 100 people were booked simply for approaching a minister during a disaster. Even today, dozens are being made to sit in police stations, and new lists are being prepared,” he said.

Jai Ram Thakur also accused the government of turning a blind eye to serious corruption allegations.

“In Banjar, fake bills worth ₹14 crore were raised for debris removal that never happened. The CM promised a vigilance inquiry in the Assembly, but no investigation has started till date,” he said.

Cong extorting money in name of cultural events: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the cash-strapped Himachal government accusing it of extorting money under the guise of organising cultural events, a day after a purported Kangra district administration letter, seeking donations from local businesses for organising a carnival, went viral on social media.

Addressed to petrol pumps, gas agencies, owners of rice and flour mills and brick kilns and HPTL license holders, the order issued by the Kangra district controller for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs on Wednesday said that the district administration is organising Kangra Valley Carnival, and in this regard, “you are kindly requested to extend your valuable support by way of financial contribution” for organising the carnival.

Taking a dig at Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur shared the letter on his social media handle saying “Vyvastha Parivarthan ki ek or jhalak (Another glimpse of systemic change!) Will the people of the state now have to bear the cost of cultural programs associated with the state’s identity?”

Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma said, “The letter is concrete proof that the Congress government has now made extortion under the guise of cultural events a government policy. Seeking financial contribution from petrol pumps, LPG gas agencies and others was extremely shameful”.

Jaswan-Pragpur MLA Bikram Thakur, in his statement, said, “Cultural events like the Kangra Valley Carnival are the government’s responsibility, for which a budget should be set in advance”.