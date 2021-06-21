Tiger found dead in Corbett Tiger Reserve’s Dhela range

The carcass of an eight-year-old tiger has been found in Corbett Tiger Reserve’s (CTR) Dhela range, said forest officials.

Kalyani (who goes by her first name), deputy director of CTR, said patrolling staff of the CTR spotted the carcass of the tiger in Dhela range on Sunday.

“It seems five or six days old. We have conducted tiger’s post-mortem examination, following which the tiger was cremated. The tiger likely died fighting another tiger or tigress”, she said.

She said, “The tiger’s body was scavenged so it was not possible to collect viscera. Its skull was fractured. So likely the tiger died fighting”.

This is not the first such incident in the region. On April 15, a tigress was found injured in Danibangar forests of Terai East forest division. On March 21 and March 15, two tigers were found dead in Dhela forest range. On January 7, a 12-year-old tiger was killed in an accident while it was crossing the road at Kaladhungi near Bhakhra bridge in Haldwani.

Last year, a 10-year-old tigress was found dead in CTR’s Jhirna range in May. In the second week of April last year, the carcass of a five-year-old male tiger was found in Ramnagar forest division near Corbett Tiger Reserve.