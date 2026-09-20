Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday ordered the expansion of an ongoing probe to include other reserved candidates amid allegations that students used fraudulent certificates to secure admissions in state medical colleges.

U’khand MBBS admissions: Dhami expands probe to include other reserved categories

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The order comes after allegations surfaced that students used fraudulent permanent residence and freedom fighter dependent certificates during the state-level NEET-UG counselling.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister's office , authorities will now inspect and verify documents submitted across all reserved categories.

If any certificate is found to be fake during the investigation, it will be cancelled, and strict action will be taken against those responsible, it said.

Officials said the initial complaints involved forged freedom fighter dependent certificates, but growing suspicions regarding potential document fraud in other reservation categories prompted the decision to broaden the scope of the probe.

The CMO confirmed that the certificates of eight candidates have been revoked, resulting in the annulment of their admission processes.

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{{^usCountry}} Dhami has also directed investigators to uncover how these fake documents were issued and identify the perpetrators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami has also directed investigators to uncover how these fake documents were issued and identify the perpetrators. {{/usCountry}}

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He emphasised that any government official or employee found complicit in the alleged racket will face severe disciplinary and legal consequences.

"The crime of securing admission through fake certificates is as serious as the offence of cheating in exams. As soon as the matter came to light, officials were instructed to conduct a transparent investigation and take action. Expanding the scope of the inquiry, certificates from all categories will now be examined. Strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty," Chief Minister Dhami said.

He stressed that to prevent future occurrences, document verification protocols across the state will be made significantly more stringent.

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Earlier, Medical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal directed the Dehradun district magistrate to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within a week.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.