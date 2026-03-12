Shimla, Flood protection measures should be carried out using scientific and effective methods, and the work must be completed before July to ensure permanent safety arrangements, said Abhishek Jain, Secretary for Jal Shakti, Finance, Planning, Economics and Statistics. Use scientific methods, ensure completion before monsoon: Himachal official on flood protection

Jain visited the Manali assembly constituency on Thursday and reviewed ongoing flood protection works in the area, besides progress of various other projects, a statement issued here said.

He also conducted a spot visit from the Atal tunnel to Kullu along the Beas river.

During the visit, he inspected damage caused by previous years' floods and reviewed flood protection measures being undertaken by the Jal Shakti department near the Aalo ground in Manali, where embankment construction works are in progress.

After site visits, the secretary held a meeting with officials from all key departments to review the overall progress of flood management efforts.

During the meeting, he sought updates from the Jal Shakti department regarding developments based on the Central Water Commission's report.

Officials informed that flood control works worth ₹8 crore are underway across a 700-metre stretch. In addition, works worth ₹30 crore covering a 2,100 metres are in progress and expected to be completed before April 15.

The administration has also proposed dredging work at 11 locations to strengthen flood protection measures.

The Public Works Department informed that projects worth ₹24 crore are being carried out across an 800-metre stretch, and around ₹15-crore worth of works has been completed.

Jain instructed all departments to complete the remaining work by June so that the safety of vulnerable areas can be ensured before the onset of monsoon.

He also directed that regular monthly meetings should be held under chairmanship of the deputy commissioner involving all relevant departments, and that the participation of the National Highways Authority of India should also be ensured.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.