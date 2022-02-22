Uttarakhand: 14 people dead in Champawat after vehicle falls into gorge

RUDRAPUR: In a tragic incident, 14 people died in Champawat district on Monday night after their vehicle fell into a gorge while they were returning from a wedding. Police and rescue teams are currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Fourteen people have died in the road accident here. We have recovered 11 bodies so far at the accident site. As per our information, there were 14-15 people in the vehicle. The rescue team is looking for other people,” said Devendra Pincha, Superintendent of Police in Champawat district.

He said that the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur on Monday night when their vehicle fell into the gorge on the Sukhidhang-Danda-Minar road around 140-km from Rudrapur.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Prakash Ram of Pati village, and Trilok Ram of Kaknai village were injured in the accident. They managed to climb up the road and informed villagers about the accident. The villagers then alerted the police and rescue teams were rushed to the spot for search and rescue operations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}