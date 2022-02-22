Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: 14 people dead in Champawat after vehicle falls into gorge
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: 14 people dead in Champawat after vehicle falls into gorge

The victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur on Monday night when their vehicle fell into the gorge on the Sukhidhang-Danda-Minar road
Visuals from the site of the accident in Champawat, Uttarakhand. (ANI)
Visuals from the site of the accident in Champawat, Uttarakhand. (ANI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMohan Rajput

RUDRAPUR: In a tragic incident, 14 people died in Champawat district on Monday night after their vehicle fell into a gorge while they were returning from a wedding. Police and rescue teams are currently carrying out search and rescue operations.

“Fourteen people have died in the road accident here. We have recovered 11 bodies so far at the accident site. As per our information, there were 14-15 people in the vehicle. The rescue team is looking for other people,” said Devendra Pincha, Superintendent of Police in Champawat district.

He said that the victims were returning from a wedding in Tanakpur on Monday night when their vehicle fell into the gorge on the Sukhidhang-Danda-Minar road around 140-km from Rudrapur.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Prakash Ram of Pati village, and Trilok Ram of Kaknai village were injured in the accident. They managed to climb up the road and informed villagers about the accident. The villagers then alerted the police and rescue teams were rushed to the spot for search and rescue operations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out