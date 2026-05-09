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Uttarakhand: 2 held in Champawat for allegedly fabricating gangrape case involving minor

Uttarakhand: 2 held in Champawat for allegedly fabricating gangrape case involving minor

Updated on: May 09, 2026 12:43 am IST
PTI |
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Champawat , Two people, including the alleged mastermind behind a purported conspiracy to fabricate a gangrape case involving a minor girl in Uttarakhand's Champawat district, were arrested on Friday, police said.

Uttarakhand: 2 held in Champawat for allegedly fabricating gangrape case involving minor

Police identified the alleged mastermind as Kamal Rawat, a resident of Salli village, who was arrested along with Arjita Rai of Kanalgaon. Another accused, Anand Singh Mehra, has also been booked in the case.

According to police, the three accused have been charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for allegedly confining the minor girl, posting her video on social media, and attempting to falsely implicate innocent people as part of a planned conspiracy.

Police said the accused were produced before a court and later remanded to judicial custody.

The case came to light on May 6 after a man lodged a complaint that his 16-year-old daughter had been raped by three men in Salli village on the night of May 5. Based on the complaint, a case under the POCSO Act was registered against three men Puran Singh Rawat, Naveen Singh Rawat, and Vinod Rawat and an investigation was initiated.

Police said the girl later told the court that no such incident had taken place and described the entire episode as fabricated and part of a conspiracy.

According to investigators, Kamal Rawat allegedly wanted revenge over an earlier dispute with the men named in the gangrape complaint and used the minor girl in the conspiracy by luring her with promises of treatment for her ailing father.

Police said Kamal Rawat has previously been involved in multiple criminal cases, including assault, abuse, sexual harassment, kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and offences under the Information Technology Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 2 held in Champawat for allegedly fabricating gangrape case involving minor
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 2 held in Champawat for allegedly fabricating gangrape case involving minor
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