Uttarakhand: 6 people admitted to hospital after gas leakage incident in Haridwar

Six workers of a factory in Haridwar were admitted to hospital on Thursday after they complained of difficulty in breathing and ill health because of an alleged gas leakage incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The leakage apparently took place at Shivalik Remedies company near Puhana Nanheda Anantpur village road in Bhagwanpur industrial area.

“All the workers who were present at the gas leakage site were immediately taken to the private hospital where their condition is said to be stable. We are looking into the exact cause of the incident,” said a company official who didn’t want to be named.

Also Read:Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak

Bhagwanpur legislator Mamta Rakesh reacted to the incident and stated that safety measures need to be strictly followed in the industrial estate.

This is the second such incident in the state in the past one week. The scrap dealer who was allegedly responsible for the poisonous gas leakage incident on Tuesday in Rudrapur has been arrested by the police on Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}