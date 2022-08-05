Three booked for workers’ death in Bahadurgarh factory gas leak

A day after four workers died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank being used to dump liquid and other waste at a gas kit manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh, the police on Thursday booked the owner of the manufacturing unit, its manager and supervisor on charges of causing death by negligence.

However, the condition of two labourers, who sustained injuries, is said to be critical.

The incident took place when the workers inhaled toxic gas emanating from a tank used to dump liquid waste and other garbage at a gas kit paper manufacturing unit at Rohad village in Bahadurgarh. Six workers were rushed to a private hospital in Bahadurgarh, where four of them were declared dead and two of them are critical and admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) since Wednesday.

Jasbir Singh, SHO, Aasoda Police Station, said a case under Sections 304-A had been registered against factory owner Hitender, supervisor Vishwas and manager on the complaint of the father of Ajay Kumar, one of the deceased labourers, in this respect.