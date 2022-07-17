Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video

Uttarakhand is witnessing heavy rains which resulted in landslide in several areas. This comes amid the Kanwar Yatra which has begun in the state amid tight security arrangements.
Landslide in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand.(Twitter/ANI)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 10:01 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported.

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district. The mishap occurred while he was on his way to the block headquarters to attend his oath ceremony.

Three other people who were travelling with him in the vehicle sustained grievous injuries and were hospitalised.Uttarakhand is witnessing heavy rains which resulted in landslide in several areas. This comes amid the Kanwar Yatra which has begun in the state amid tight security arrangements.Not just Uttarakhand, several states across the country are battling heavy rains. Gujarat, Telangana and Assam are some districts which have been hit by deluge.

Assam flood situation further improved on Friday even as a population of 2,10,746 people continue to suffer from the deluge, PTI reported. One more person died in Cachar district, taking the toll due to floods and landslides to 194, according to a bulletin of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).At least 811 people have been rescued in the Navsari district of Gujarat in a single day, P. Swaroop, Relief Commissioner informed on Friday, ANI reported. Navsari has been badly hit due to the torrential rains and increasing water levels in the Purna river.

The water level in the Purna river has gone up due to the dams overflowing in Maharashtra. "The district administration team worked from the previous night to 5:30 am today and rescued all the people who were stuck," an official statement from Chief Minister's Office said.

