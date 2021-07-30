Uttarakhand BJP in poll mode, sets programmes for next 2 months

With only several months left for the Uttarakhand assembly elections in 2022, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have already rolled the dice by setting its state-wide programmes for the next two months in poll preparations, HT has learnt.

The programmes were set during the core committee meeting of the party state unit on Thursday evening which was led by party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh in presence of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party state president Madan Kaushik, party state in-charge Dushyant Kumar and other senior leaders.

During the meeting, Santosh, along with other state leaders, discussed the strategy for the upcoming polls and asked them to implement the roadmap for the same on the ground with all possible efforts.

One of the party senior leaders who was present in the meeting, on condition of anonymity, said, “The central leader directed all the state leaders to get actively involved in the preparation for 2022 under which various issues were discussed.”

“During that discussion, the issues of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act and demand for new land law for the state also featured prominently as both of them are significantly connected to the people of the state. Santosh took feedback on both to which CM Dhami apprised him of the high-level committee formed for solving the issues related to Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act against which the priest community is protesting,” said the leader, adding that a “consensus was achieved to counter the Opposition parties on the issues and cautiously bringing a solution on the two before elections.”

Party state president Madan Kaushik said, “The state unit would hold a three day Jan Ashirvad Rally in the state on 17, 18 and 19 August to increase the mass outreach. Our leaders would also visit various districts and go among the ground workers for the same.”

Describing the meeting as a fruitful and important one, Kaushik said, “The Opposition parties are trying to mislead the youth of the state by creating a propaganda induced-environment. However, they won’t succeed in their motives.”

“BJP is the only party in Uttarakhand to carry all-round development which it is already doing. People are with us and would once again reject Congress which is spreading false propaganda,” he said.

The Congress, on the other hand, seems to be still trying to solve the differences among its leaders after the formation of the new state team under newly appointed state president Ganesh Godiyal.

Ever since Godiyal was made the new state head by replacing former state president Pritam Singh, who is now the new leader of Opposition, all seems to be not well in the state unit. It was also evident with the fact the Singh skipped the first press conference taken by Godiyal after taking charge as new state head a couple of days ago.

The party leadership, however, refuted reports of any differences in the party and said, “All leaders are united and working collectively towards winning the 2022 polls.”

Party state in-charge Devendra Yadav said, “There are no differences whatsoever in the party. The new team has been formed and been implemented to prepare for the polls with all possible efforts.”

On the party’s preparations for the upcoming assembly elections, Yadav said, “We have already held a core committee meeting on Wednesday in which the various committees formed for the polls were asked to chalk out their strategies within one week. They would submit a report on the same during the next core committee meeting on August 3 and 4.

“The party is fully confident of winning the polls because people are fed up with the BJP government’s misgovernance and anti-public decisions in the last four and a half years of its tenure,” said Yadav.