Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost Khatima seat, to contest bypoll from Champawat
dehradun news

Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost Khatima seat, to contest bypoll from Champawat

The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.
Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (PTI)
Updated on May 05, 2022 04:48 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is not a member of the state legislative assembly, will contest the upcoming by-election from the Champawat seat, announced the BJP on Thursday. The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha. The constituencies which are due to hold polls include Champawat, Brajarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls.

RELATED STORIES

Dhami had lost from the Khatima constituency in the polls held in February.

Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
uttarakhand assembly election bjp
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP