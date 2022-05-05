Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost Khatima seat, to contest bypoll from Champawat

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is not a member of the state legislative assembly, will contest the upcoming by-election from the Champawat seat, announced the BJP on Thursday. The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha. The constituencies which are due to hold polls include Champawat, Brajarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami had lost from the Khatima constituency in the polls held in February.

Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail