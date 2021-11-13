Uttarakhand Congress workers file police complaint against Kangana at Roorkee, Jwalapur

Congress activists have lodged police complaints against actor Kangana Ranaut at two places in Haridwar district--Jwalapur and Roorkee--- calling her anti-national and disrespectful of sacrifices made by martyrs during the country’s freedom struggle which led to independence for India.

Kangana Ranaut recently triggered controversy with her statement that India won true independence in 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power and the 1947 Independence was “bheekh” (charity).

At Jwalapur youth Congress workers stageda protest against the actor demanding an apology from her and registering of a case of treason against her.

Uttarakhand Youth Congress spokesperson Varun Baliyan said that they had lodged a complaint at Jwalapur police station against the actor for her derogatory statements.

“Kangana is a national award winner but her thinking and words appear anti-national. Just to gain media mileage and present herself as pro-BJP, she now and then makes such statements which need to be legally dealt with,” said Baliyan.

In Roorkee, women Congress activists filed a complaint against the actor for her controversial remarks at the Civil Lines police station.

Women Congress Roorkee Mahanagar president Rashmi Chaudhary said that Kangana had insulted martyrs and people who contributed immensely during the freedom struggle.

Police officials at Civil Lines police station Roorkee and Jwalapur in Haridwar city said that they have received complaints from Congress activists but no case has been registered yet.