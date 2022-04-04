Uttarakhand deploys shooters to hunt tiger linked to 6 deaths

The Uttarakhand forest department has employed three shooters who will from Monday start a hunt for a man-eater tiger that has killed six people in the past three months in the Fatehpur forest range in Nainital district.

“After permission from the chief wildlife warden, we have roped in three shooters to eliminate the tiger responsible for six human deaths in the last three months,” said CS Joshi, divisional forest officer, Ramnagar forest division, Nainital. “Three teams have also been deployed to tranquillise the big cat. All shooters will reach here late in the night...”

The three hunters are Ashish Das Gupta, Kirnesh Jung and Sayyad Ali Hadi, Joshi said.

Eight cages and 72 camera traps have been installed in the forest area where the six people lost their lives since December.

The first incident took place on December 29, when Mukesh of Damuwadhunga village in Kathgodam fell prey to a big cat. The second incident happened on January 13, when Nandi Sanwal of Tangad village lost her life, followed by Nathu Lal of Vajuniya village on January 17.

Janaki Devi of Paniyali village died on February 21. After a month, Dhanuli Devi of Bhaduni village fell prey to the big cat on Tuesday when she went to the forest to collect fodder with her daughter-in-law. The latest case was of Indira Devi of Kumaon colony of Damuwadhunga in Kathgodam on Thursday. She had gone to the forest to graze her goats.

After Nandi Sanwal’s death, the Wildlife Institute of India confirmed that a tiger was behind the attack. initially, foresters wanted to catch it with a tranquillising gun but after the sixth death in the same area, the warden issued an order to shoot it down.

Tigers can be killed in India only in exceptional circumstances. Corbett Tiger Reserve has 231 tigers while the surrounding areas including Ramnagar Forest division has around 35 tigers, many of which also venture into Corbett.

As local residents use the forests to graze livestock and collect firewood, there have been increasing incidents of human- wildlife conflict. The last time a tiger was hunted with official sanction in Uttarakhand was in 2016.

Two female elephants from the Corbett Tiger Reserve were pressed into service in a search operation. However, the forest has steep hills, making searches difficult, said KR Arya, ranger, Fatehpur forest range under Ramnagar forest division. “We are trying to make aware villagers not to enter the forest for firewood and fodder, but they are still venturing into the forest

