IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand firm returns 2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption
dehradun news

Uttarakhand firm returns 2cr to govt amid political storm over corruption

The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm.
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:46 AM IST
The company had received 20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same. (HT Photo)

Amid the ongoing audit of the Uttarakhand Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board after allegations of irregularities, a private construction company has returned 2 crore to the government on Friday, said officials.

The company had received 20 crore for a construction project without any financial and administrative permission for the same from the government. After the matter came to light, the government had asked the company to return the amount, following which, it returned 18 crore out of the total 20 cr. It had stated that the remaining 2 crore had been incurred in various expenses.

In a statement released by the state secretariat on Friday evening, it was revealed that the company has returned the remaining amount after the government warned it of punitive action in December.

The issue of the unauthorised payment has become a big political controversy in Uttarakhand, with the labour department minister, Harak Singh Rawat, being at the centre of the political storm. The Opposition Congress has alleged that the BJP led government is involved in ‘rampant corruption’ in the board.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news uttarakhand politics corruption in government
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.