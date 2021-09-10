Uttarakhand forest dept files case against 4 PWD engineers for felling trees in Champawat

The Uttarakhand forest department has registered a case against four engineers, including an executive engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) in Champawat district for allegedly changing the alignment of the road and felling trees.

“We have registered a case under the Forest Act against four engineers of PWD for changing the alignment of the road and felling trees in Danda range under Haldwani forest division. The officers have been issued notice also about the case,” said RK Maurya, sub-divisional officer, Tanakpur forest in Champawat.

Maurya said a 16-km road was sanctioned with a budget of ₹8 crore from Taknagoth to Danda Malla in Champawat block around 100-km from Champawat district headquarters under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna. It was alleged by the forest officials that the department assigned the construction of the road not only changed the alignment of the road as per survey but also cut trees in a 95-metre stretch of the road in the Danda forest range.

Mukesh Shail, ranger, Danda forest range said, “PWD not only changed the alignment of the road but also cut 37 Sal trees in a 95-metre of stretch. The trees were uprooted by a JCB machine.”

When contacted, Sanjay Tewari, assistant engineer, PMGSY (PWD) said, “On a 16-km road, a stretch of road was slightly changed to protect trees. In the old alignment, 43 trees were to be felled but after slightly changing the alignment to protect trees, in the new alignment, we had to cut only 37 trees.”

He said correspondence regarding the matter was carried out with the forest department. A reply to the notice has been given and I hope the matter will be sorted out soon, he said.