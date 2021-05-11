Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand goes under stricter curfew from Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge
dehradun news

Uttarakhand goes under stricter curfew from Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge

Officials said that people going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday formally launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years(PTI)

Amid the surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Uttarakhand will go for a stricter curfew from Tuesday at 6am to May 18 till 6am. The decision was taken by state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal in order to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, officials said that people going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday formally launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years and said it is the first state in the country to make the exercise free of cost. "Fifty lakh youngsters of Uttarakhand are to be inoculated against the pandemic as part of the drive. Uttarakhand is the first state to announce that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be administered the vaccine jabs for free. The state government will bear the cost of 400 crore to be incurred in the exercise," he said.

Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed during the stricter curfew:

  1. The Uttarakhand government has reduced the opening hours for shops dealing in essential services and also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to 20.
  2. Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat are allowed to open from 7am to 10am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7am to 12am daily.
  3. Mediapersons have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.
  4. People coming from outside the state will have to bring a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.
  5. Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50% of their staff during the period.
  6. Not more than 20 persons are allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.

Amid the surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Uttarakhand will go for a stricter curfew from Tuesday at 6am to May 18 till 6am. The decision was taken by state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal in order to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, officials said that people going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday formally launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years and said it is the first state in the country to make the exercise free of cost. "Fifty lakh youngsters of Uttarakhand are to be inoculated against the pandemic as part of the drive. Uttarakhand is the first state to announce that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be administered the vaccine jabs for free. The state government will bear the cost of 400 crore to be incurred in the exercise," he said.

Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed during the stricter curfew:

  1. The Uttarakhand government has reduced the opening hours for shops dealing in essential services and also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to 20.
  2. Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat are allowed to open from 7am to 10am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7am to 12am daily.
  3. Mediapersons have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them.
  4. People coming from outside the state will have to bring a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours.
  5. Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50% of their staff during the period.
  6. Not more than 20 persons are allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP