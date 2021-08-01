Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand govt issues SOPs for reopening schools in state from Aug 2
dehradun news

Uttarakhand govt issues SOPs for reopening schools in state from Aug 2

"All schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid 19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher", Uttrakhand education minister Arvind Pandey tweeted.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:11 PM IST
If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will be sent back home after giving first aid.(HT file photo. Representative image)

The education department of Uttarakhand has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for the reopening of schools in the state from August 2 for the students of 9-12 classes and from August 16 for 6-8 classes.

"All schools have been asked to strictly follow Covid 19 protocols and classes will function in two shifts where number of students is higher", Uttrakhand education minister Arvind Pandey tweeted.

State education secretary Radhika Jha has issued the SOP order on Saturday, stating that classes for 9 to 12 will commence from August 2, and classes for 6 to 8 will be conducted from August 16 in the schools of all education boards.

The order also said that before the opening of the schools, all the classrooms, laboratories, libraries, toilets, drinking water, etc. such places where physical movements of students and teachers take place, should be thoroughly sanitized.

A nodal officer should be nominated by the concerned school, who will be responsible for compliance with the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols.

If any student or teacher or other school staff shows symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they will be sent back home after giving first aid.

The SOP order said, If a situation of infection arises among the students, teachers, and other staff of the school, then the concerned principal and the nodal officer will be required to inform the district administration or health department immediately.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable

Ek shaam, dosti ke naam
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP