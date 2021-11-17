Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand HC quashes Centre’s order on change in affiliation of some colleges
dehradun news

Uttarakhand HC quashes Centre’s order on change in affiliation of some colleges

The Centre had issued an an order to affiliate a few colleges under Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Central University to Sridev Suman University, Srinagar.
The Uttarakhand high court has set aside the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order to transfer IFS officer’s petition to Tribunal’s principal bench in Delhi. (Archive)(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 11:16 PM IST
PTI | , Dehradun

The Uttarakhand High Court has quashed a central government's order to affiliate some colleges under Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Central University to Sridev Suman University, Srinagar. 

The central government notification was quashed on Tuesday by a bench of Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma on a bunch of petitions challenging the government order. The bench also has asked the central and state governments to decide within two months which of the two will pay grants to the colleges affiliated with the central university. The court also asked the state government to bear the cost of grants to the colleges until the two governments decide on the issue. 

The bench gave its order on a bunch of pleas filed by Dehradun residents and statehood agitationists Ravindra Jugran and Arun Kumar besides Mahila Mahavidyalaya PG, BSM PG College, Roorkee and Dayanand Educational Institute. 

The petitioners had moved the court claiming that the central government order dated June 5, 2020 had led to the HNB Central University cancelling the affiliation of its colleges. 

Acting on the government’s order, the registrar of the Central University cancelled the affiliation of these colleges, the petitioners said, challenging both the Centre’s notification and the registrar’s order, The petitioners said the Central Government did not have the authority to issue these directions. 

The petition also claimed that any such right would vest with the University Grants Commission or the university only under the UGC rules. 

RELATED STORIES

The petitioners also said the grant given to the affiliated colleges is being borne by the state government whereas it should be borne by the central government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP