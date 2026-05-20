Uttarakhand: Helicopter makes emergency landing in Tehri; all seven aboard safe

A helicopter operated by Trans Bharat Aviation made an emergency landing in Nawa Gaon village of Tehri Garhwal district on Wednesday morning after developing a technical fault during a flight from Badrinath Dham to Dehradun, officials said. All seven people on board, including the pilot, escaped unhurt.

The chopper made an emergency landing in Tehri Garhwal village. (Sourced)

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The incident took place at around 9.30am, officials said.

According to officials, the rear section of the helicopter sustained damage after coming into contact with a high-tension power line during the incident. The pilot then carried out a precautionary landing in nearby fields.

After receiving information, teams from the local police, district administration and other concerned departments rushed to the spot.

“The helicopter was on its way from Badrinath Dham to Dehradun when it made an emergency landing in Nawa Gaon village at around 9.30am. It is yet to be ascertained why the pilot had to make the emergency landing. The chopper’s rear section sustained damage after coming in contact with a high-tension power line,” Brijesh Bhatt, Tehri Garhwal district disaster management officer, said.

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{{^usCountry}} “It is not yet clear whether the emergency landing was caused by contact with the power line or if the helicopter struck the wire during the landing process,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is not yet clear whether the emergency landing was caused by contact with the power line or if the helicopter struck the wire during the landing process,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “All seven occupants, including the pilot, are safe. The passengers have been sent to Dehradun in a private vehicle,” Brijesh Bhatt added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All seven occupants, including the pilot, are safe. The passengers have been sent to Dehradun in a private vehicle,” Brijesh Bhatt added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the helicopter remains stationed in fields near the village and will be examined by engineers and technical experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the helicopter remains stationed in fields near the village and will be examined by engineers and technical experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We do not know the helicopter’s condition yet. Experts will examine it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We do not know the helicopter’s condition yet. Experts will examine it,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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