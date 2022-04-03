Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
dehradun news

Uttarakhand hikes honorarium of sanitation workers to 500 per day

On January 5, Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced that the honorarium of sanitation workers will be raised from the existing ₹350 per day to ₹500 per day.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Published on Apr 03, 2022 05:36 PM IST
ANI |

 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said that the honorarium of sanitation workers in the state has been raised to 500 per day, as promised during the campaign for the recent Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Dhami in Champawat's Banbasa said, "In line with our poll promise, we issued an order after forming the government regarding 500 per day honorarium for sanitation workers. They will now get 500 per day."

On January 5, Dhami had announced that the honorarium of sanitation workers will be raised from the existing 350 per day to 500 per day.

Dhami also assured solving other problems of the sanitation workers.

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister during a meeting with the representatives of Uttarakhand 'Swachhkar Karmachari Sangh'.

Notably, Dhami has made several announcements after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 23 this year.

On Thursday, he stated that the construction of the Dehradun-Delhi Expressway will be completed soon which will reduce the travel time between Dehradun-Delhi to just two and half hours.

The Chief Minister also stated that the state government is committed to make Uttarakhand the number one state in the country by 2025.

He said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises and resolutions made to the people of the state along with the agenda for governance mentioned in the Governor's address.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission yesterday announced the new electricity rates with an increase of 2.68 per cent in the state.

The Commission has not increased fixed charges for domestic category consumers consuming up to 100 units per month. 

