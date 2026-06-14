Pithoragarh , Heavy boulders suspended on steep mountainous slopes along border roads in Pithoragarh have emerged as a major safety concern to tourists, pilgrims, and security personnel. These boulders, destabilised by rainfall or seismic activity, frequently dislodge and cause fatal accidents in the region, locals said on Sunday. Uttarakhand: Loose boulders across border roads pose growing threat in Pithorgarh

The affected routes connect lower valleys with the China border and key religious and tourist destinations, including Adi Kailash and the Panchachuli base camp.

Local residents said that while the 50 km road in Darma valley and 75 km road in Vyans valley became operational in 2018 and 2020 respectively, no measures have been taken to clear the loose boulders left behind after the road construction in the high Himalayan region.

Shalu Dayal, a resident of Darma valley, and currently living in Dharchula, pointed out that a recent accident at Pangbave in the Darma valley, which killed two pilgrims from Rajasthan and injured four others, was caused by falling boulders.

Dayal added that despite Pangbave being highly vulnerable to such incidents, no treatment measures have been implemented to clear the loose rocks.

Local sources in Dharchula recalled a similar tragedy two years ago at Lamari point, where seven people died after a heavy boulder crushed their vehicle. Dayal noted that these boulders surfaced after the cutting of the Ghatiabagar-Lipulekh road in 2020 and remain stuck on steep hills, prone to falling during geological or weather shifts.

The Vyapar Mandal of Dharchula has demanded a special project from the government to clear these hazards.

Bhupendra Singh Thapa, president of the Dharchula Vyapar Mandal, said that with tourist and pilgrim footfall to Adi Kailash and the Panchachuli base camp increasing significantly, immediate removal of debris and loose boulders from the hill slopes is essential to ensure the safety of locals, security forces, and visitors.

District Magistrate Ashish Bhatgai, during a recent pre-monsoon preparation meeting, had directed concerned departments to treat vulnerable locations across all district roads where landslides and boulder falls could occur during the monsoon, officials said.

Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said instructions have been issued to the Border Roads Organisation regarding the Pangbave site.

Mahar said that another highly critical point is Garbadhar on the Adi Kailash road, popularly known as the five-bend location, where there is an imminent threat of massive debris sliding during the monsoon.

BRO officers have assured the administration that remedial action will be taken at Garbadhar before the arrival of monsoon, he said.

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