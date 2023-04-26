Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Dass dies at 65; PM Modi condoles death

Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Dass died at the state’s Bageshwar district hospital on Wednesday, a police official said.

The government also declared a three-day mourning. (HT photo)

The 65-year-old was admitted to the ICU of the district hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated.

Dass, MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Bageshwar constituency, held the portfolio of social welfare and transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death expressing his pain.

“Pained by the passing away of Minister in the Uttarakhand Government, Shri Chandan Ram Dass Ji. He made a noteworthy contribution to the development of Uttarakhand and served the people with great diligence. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti”, he wrote on his official Twotter account.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Singh also expressed his condolences on the sudden demise of his cabinet colleague.

Dhami said, “I am stunned to know the news of the sudden death of my senior colleague in my cabinet Chandan Ram Dass. It’s an irreparable loss to politics and social service.”

Cabinet minister Saurabh Bahuguna also shared a condolence message for the minister.

“The news of the demise of my elder brother in the cabinet Chandan Ram Dass is extremely painful. It is difficult to believe he passed away because I met him at a programme in Almora yesterday. He also gave his blessings to me”, he said.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to close all offices of the state government for a day on Wednesday to mourn the leader’s loss.

The government also declared a three-day mourning.

On the day of the funeral, the state government offices will be closed in the district where it will take place, the government order said.