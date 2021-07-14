Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand minister slammed after photo with mask hanging on foot goes viral
dehradun news

Uttarakhand minister slammed after photo with mask hanging on foot goes viral

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni panned the minister saying if people in responsible positions did not follow the Covid containment guidelines then it was futile for the government to expect people to follow them.
By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 07:24 PM IST
This photo showing Uttarakhand minister Swami Yatishwaranand hanging a facemask on his foot went viral in the state on Wednesday. (Sourced-Social media)

Uttarakhand minister Swami Yatishwaranand was slammed by critics on Wednesday after a photograph, in which his face mask was seen hanging on the thumb of his foot, went viral.

The minister for sugarcane industries in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state was not wearing a mask on his face during the time and neither were the two other ministers, Bishan Singh Chuphal and Subodh Uniyal, nor the two other party leaders, who were all huddled in an indoor meeting. The date and the place of the meeting could not be confirmed immediately.

After making the rounds on the social media on Wednesday, the photograph was picked up by opposition leaders, who slammed the leader and also the state government for allegedly not taking Covid containment protocols seriously.

“The photograph showing cabinet minister Swami Yatishwaranand hanging his mask on foot just shows that he and his government put Covid-19 guidelines... under their feet,” said Qazi Nizamuddin, Congress MLA from Haridwar.

Congress state spokesperson Garima Dasauni asked: “When lakhs of people lost their lives to Covid-19 pandemic in the country, what sort of message Swami Yatishwaranand, who is a cabinet minister in Uttarakhand government, is delivering to the people by putting his mask on [his] foot?”

Dasauni said if people in responsible positions, such as the minister, are not following the guidelines then it was futile for the government to expect people to follow them.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is looking to make a mark in bipolar state politics, too condemned the minister.

“It just shows how much the BJP leaders care about the Covid-19 guidelines when many died in the second wave due to the inadequate arrangements made by their government at the Centre. Swami Yatishwaranand should apologise for his behaviour to the public for his despicable act,”AAP’s state spokesperson Amarjit Singh Rawat said.

The embarrassment follows state governments decision on Tuesday to cancel the Kanwar Yatra to destinations in the state to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch

Pet rat learns to stack its bowls. ‘Starting a ratstaurant?’ wonder netizens

Gigantic gold fish crowd Minnesota lake, city issues advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP