Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal gets into brawl, video goes viral

Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal gets into brawl, video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
May 03, 2023 08:43 AM IST

Opposition Congress leader Karan Mahara called the brawl a blot on democracy and said minister considers people as insects

A video showing Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal getting into an argument with two men before slapping them on a busy road in Rishikesh has gone viral. It shows Aggarwal’s security personnel and supporters also hitting the two.

Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal. (Twitter)

Aggarwal’s office issued a statement saying one Surendra Singh Negi started misbehaving with him while they were stuck in a traffic jam. “The man then tore his kurta. When the minister’s security guard intervened, his uniform was also torn. He also tried to snatch his official pistol. The man picked up a stone with the intention to injure the minister. Somehow the minister and his security personnel saved themselves,” the statement said.

Negi issued a video statement accusing Aggarwal and his staff of assaulting him. “Now they are filing a case against us. We are being taken to the police station.”

Senior police superintendent DS Kunwar said they were told that Negi first hurled abuses and misbehaved with the minister. “Thereafter, the two parties got in a brawl.” He added they were yet to receive any complaint and once it is given, the police will register a First Information Report.

Opposition Congress leader Karan Mahara called the brawl a blot on democracy. “The BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] minister considers people as insects.”

State BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt said “the attack” on the minister is unfortunate and should be condemned.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
argument viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP