Uttarakhand mulls to make anti-conversion law more stringent. What to expect
dehradun news

Uttarakhand mulls to make anti-conversion law more stringent. What to expect

If the new proposal were to come into effect, then the state police will be authorised to lodge an FIR on its own without needing any court direction.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File photo)(ANI)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:50 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shubhangi Gupta

The Uttarakhand government is mulling to make the state's anti-conversion law more stringent and a proposal to this effect has already been sought from the state police chief. According to a report carried by PTI, the Pushkar Dhami government is contemplating to tighten the law as it apprehends the worsening of communal amity amid demographic changes in some regions of the state.

The state police department has already sent a two-page proposal to the government, with recommendations to amend the anti-conversion law on the lines of Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to PTI, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said that the police have recommended to make the acts of forcible religious conversion a cognisable offence with a sentence of a minimum three-year jail term to the maximum of 10 years along with a fine of 25,000.

As per the current law, a forcible conversion is a non-cognisable offence and requires the complainant to file a complaint in a court seeking its directions to the police to register an FIR.

If the new proposal were to come into effect, then the state police will be authorised to lodge an FIR on its own without needing any court direction.

RELATED STORIES

The proposal is currently being examined, PTI quoted Additional Chief Secretary Abhinav Kumar of Chief Minister Dhami as saying.

The government's decision to tighten the law follows an attack by miscreants at a church in Roorkee of Haridwar district for allegedly promoting mass conversion. The state government had last month directed police to act against the consistent migration of people of a particular community amid the rising population of another community in a particular region of the state.

Topics
uttarakhand government
