Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin

Uttarakhand police have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping his minor cousin in Nanakmatta area of US Nagar district, said police.

Kamlesh Bhatt, in-charge, Nanakmatta police station said, “A man from a village under our police station had lodged a complaint against a relative accusing him of raping his minor daughter on Saturday. We arrested the accused on Sunday.”

Bhatt said the accused took his 7-year-old cousin to his house, luring her with something, and allegedly raped her. She was crying and revealed the whole case when asked by the parents, he said.

According to the FIR, the victim complained that the man took her to his house and did a wrongful act with her.

Also read: GST revenue collection for January almost touched ₹1.20 lakh crore

Bhatt said after a sub-inspector investigated the matter, the accused was arrested from his house on Sunday. Later, he was produced in the local court from where he was sent to jail, he said.

An FIR under sections 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of children from sexual offences Act (POCSO) has been lodged.

The investigation has been handed over to sub-inspector Neha Dhyani, Bhatt added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON