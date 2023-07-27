Exam paper leak case: Haridwar Police attaches house of absconding accused

The Uttarakhand Police have attached the house of an absconding accused in the alleged patwari/lekhpal and assistant engineer/junior engineer paper leak case.

The police attached the house of accused Anil Kumar in Manduwala village under Fatehpur police station in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“A team from Kankhal police station last month had warned some of the accused that their properties will be seized if they don’t surrender. Notices were sent to the houses of the accused as per court order. Fearing action, one of the accused Brijpal surrendered but Anil Kumar was still on the run. Our team went to his house in Saharanpur to attach the property as a stern message to all absconding accused,” Haridwar senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh said.

“We adopted a zero-tolerance policy against culprits who played with the future of youth and arrested over three dozen accused. We also sealed the properties acquired by them illegally,” the SSP added.

On May 1, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haridwar Police had filed a charge sheet in a local court against 96 accused in connection with the alleged paper leak case. Those charge-sheeted included 75 candidates who used unfair means to pass the examination.

On April 7, the SIT filed a charge sheet against 60 accused, including 40 students, in connection with the case.

