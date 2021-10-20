Uttarakhand rain: Char Dham Yatra to resume today

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand, which was halted due to incessant rain in the region, will resume on Wednesday, as informed by the state police a day ago. The pilgrimage was suspended for three days, from October 17 to 19, amid warnings of heavy to very rainfall in the hill state during this period.

“Garwhal is almost under control, and the pilgrimage has resumed there. Except its last stretch, Badrinath has been opened, and the Char Dham Yatra will be completely revived tomorrow,” Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI after a review meeting with chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Nainital.

"The worst-affected regions are in the Kumaon areas of the state, which include Nainital, Haldwani, Udham Singh Nagar, and Champawat," Kumar further said, adding that though the water level in Kumaon has come down, routes have not been opened yet, which, he said, will take time.

“Agencies such as the Uttarakhand Police and Disaster Response Force--State and National--are on the job, and thousands have been evacuated,” the senior officer said.

The resumption of the yatra takes place at a time when at least 34 people have lost their lives while five are missing due to rain-related incidents in the state, CM Pushkar Dhami said. At least 18 fatalities were reported from the Nainital district alone.