Uttarakhand receptionist’s body found in canal; Resort demolished with bulldozer

The Uttarakhand government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of the 19-year-old woman in Pauri Garhwal. Former minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya’s son Pullkit Arya is the key accused in the case.

“I have ordered the constitution of the SIT headed by deputy inspector general of police (DIG) P Renu Devi to ensure harshest punishment to the culprits,” chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the state disaster response force (SDRF) on Saturday morning recovered the body of the woman from the Chilla canal.

Lalita Negi, media-in-charge, SDRF, said they had been engaged in the rescue operation since Friday. “Our deep divers and rescue team restarted the operation this morning and we found a body near Chilla powerhouse. The body was subsequently handed over to the kin who identified it to be of their daughter,” Negi said.

“The body of our daughter was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident,” the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the chief minister, the district administration demolished the “illegal construction” at Vanantara resort using a bulldozer in Ganga Bhogpur Talla in Yamkeswar area on Friday late evening.

The resort is owned by key accused Pullkit Arya, the son of the BJP leader.

The police on Friday arrested three accused, identified as Pulkit Arya, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and staff member Ankit Gupta for allegedly killing the woman, a receptionist at the resort, and throwing her body in the Chilla canal on September 18.

To mislead the police, the accused themselves filed a missing complaint with the revenue police on September 20. The matter was transferred to the regular police on September 22.

