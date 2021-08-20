Uttarakhand SDRF on alert after IMD’S warning of heavy rainfall for next 2 days

Uttarakhand state disaster response force (SDRF) has asked all its teams to remain in alert mode following the Indian Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rainfall in the state for the next two days.

The IMD on Friday issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall with intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand. It also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning likely to occur at isolated places in Uttarakhand.

Following the IMD’s warning, Navneet Singh, commandant SDRF directed all teams of SDRF across the state to remain alert to deal with any kind of eventuality that may arise of heavy rains such as landslides, cloud bursts and flash floods. The SDRF control room in the state capital has also been kept on alert mode.

Meanwhile, rains continued to lash Uttarakhand, disrupting the normal life and movement of people.

During 24 hours starting 8.30 am on Thursday, Uttarakhand reported 29.5 rainfall, with a departure of 127% from the normal. Bageshwar district recorded 64.8 mm rain with a departure of 720%, while Chamoli reported 29.4 mm rain, with a departure of 352%. Dehradun reported 33.3 mm rain with a departure of 104%, while Haridwar recorded 26.7 mm rain with a departure of 200%.

Since June 1, the state has received 811.1 mm rainfall against normal of 861 mm, registering a deficit of 6 % so far.

According to IMD, during the 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorms at isolated places in Uttarakhand. The highest maximum temperature 33.0°C was recorded at Khatima and the lowest minimum temperature 10.0°C was recorded at Nainital.

In view of warning of continued rainfall activity in the state, the IMD’s Dehradun centre in its advisory stated there is the possibility of medium/major landslides and road blockages in hills and a significant increase in the water level in rivulets and rivers and waterlogging in low lying areas of plains of Uttarakhand. People are advised to be alert and avoid unnecessary movement, the advisory added.