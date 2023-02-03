Uttarakhand STF arrests mastermind of fake BAMS degree racket

Dehradun: The alleged “mastermind” of the fake degree racket busted in Uttarakhand earlier this month has been arrested from Ajmer in Rajasthan, a police officer said on Friday.

Police said the prime suspect, Imlakh Khan, was the mastermind behind the fake Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) degrees detected by the special task force in Uttarakhand.

“During interrogation, we had identified 36 cases with fake BAMS degrees in Uttarakhand. They got fake degrees with the tag of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru. These fake degrees were prepared by owners/chairman of Baba Group of Colleges Muzaffarnagar, Imlakh and Imran, residents of Muzaffarnagar in exchange for money,” said Special Task Force senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ayush Agarwal said.

“On February 1, we got information that Imlakh is hiding in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, following which, a team was dispatched to Jaipur from Dehradun. He was later arrested from Kishangarh in Ajmer,” said Agarwal.

Earlier, on January 11, the STF arrested two people, Pritam Singh and Manish Ali, from Dehradun, who were running their private clinics on the basis of fake documents. Based on the information shared by them, Imran was arrested but his brother, Imlakh escaped during the raid.

“During interrogation, Imran revealed that hundreds of doctors in Uttarakhand and other states were given such fake degrees by taking lakhs of rupees,” Agarwal said.

A case in this regard was registered under sections 420 (cheating), (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Nehru Colony police station in Dehradun. The STF has booked 36 people in this case.

Aggarwal said STF for the last nearly month and a half has been investigating Ayurvedic doctors practising in Uttarakhand with fake BAMS degrees. He said such fake doctors fraudulently got themselves registered on the strength of fake documents and had been working as BAMS. doctors in different parts of Uttarakhand.

