Uttarakhand STF, J&K Police bust narco terror module in joint operation; 2 arrested

In a joint operation, the special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand Police and J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) Police arrested two persons involved in a narco-terror module which was busted in Ramban last month, officials said. The police arrested two people and recovered fake documents and seals from their possession. (HT Photo)

The accused were identified as Krishan Pal (27), Deep Chand (28), both residents of Paipura village in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur.

According to officials, J&K Police had busted a narco terror module and arrested two alleged smugglers in Ramban after recovering 30kg cocaine from a Punjab-bound vehicle.

The cocaine was being brought from North Kashmir to Punjab.

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ayush Agarwal said, “During initial investigations, J&K Police came to know that cocaine was being brought from across the border and the arrested smugglers had used fake documents and number plates to avoid checking at the check posts. 38 fake number plates, several fake registration certificates, fake passports, cash worth ₹5.30 crore and one illegal revolver were recovered from the Punjab-located house of the smuggler arrested by J&K Police. The arrested persons confessed that these fake documents and number plates were made in Udham Singh Nagar district.”

“The J&K Police shared the input with us. I instructed our Kumaon unit to investigate it thoroughly, search for the criminals and take immediate action. Two members of the narco terror module were identified during the course of 20 days. In a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police, our team conducted raids at possible locations of the suspects for two straight days and finally arrested the two accused from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar.”

“We recovered a printer, cancelled passport, hard disk, a registration certificate (restricted), 10 cheque books, insurance certificate (restricted), a passport cover, four driving licenses, 11 Aadhaar cards, stamp paper, a Dell laptop, five school certificate, two PAN cards, Police Samachar service card, digital stamp maker, mobile phone, stamp pad, 12 passbooks, three pen drives from their possession,” he said.

Agarwal said the accused revealed in the interrogation that they were in touch for a long time with the smugglers arrested from Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have been thoroughly investigating where the fake documents made by them were used illegally. Both the accused were handed over to J&K Police last night,” he said.

