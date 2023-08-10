Gurdaspur police nab 5 from Baramulla, 11 lakh drug money, pistol recovered

AMRITSAR : In the follow-up investigation of the US-linked narco module, which was busted on July 27, the Gurdaspur police have arrested five people from Baramulla district Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). In the follow-up investigation of the US-linked narco module, which was busted on July 27, the Gurdaspur police have arrested five people from Baramulla district Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) .

Deputy inspector general (DIG), border range, Narinder Bhargav said five Kashmiri men were nabbed near the Line of Control (LoC) with the support of J&K Police and the army.

The arrested men have been identified as Raveel Kataria of Kamalkot village, Imtayaz Ahmed, Nafeez, Mukhtiar Ahmad and Fiaz Ahmad of Dhani Saydan village falling under the Uri police station of Baramulla district.

Their arrest came following the questioning of three people who were arrested with 18 kilograms of heroin at Paniar village of Gurdaspur on July 27.

The arrested three accused — Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky, and Sandeep Kaur, alias Harman, of Sangrur, and Kuldeep Singh, alias Kala, of Mansa had told the police that they were operating the network on the instructions of USA-based Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal.

Addressing a press conference, Bhargav said, “During the follow-up investigation of the case, a team under the supervision of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gurdaspur, Harish Dayama had gone to Uri to arrest the accused whose names were revealed during interrogation of the three persons arrested on July 27.”

With the arrest of the accused, the police recovered ₹11 lakh drug money, a Glock pistol along with two magazines and 46 live rounds.

The DIG said: “During the preliminary interrogation of the accused, they told us that they were receiving heroin from Pakistan through the LoC. We are also exploring the suspected links of the locals living along the LoC.”

The DIG said as the arrested five men have also confessed to have smuggled arms and explosives and they are exploring terror angle in the case.